  • Wednesday 29th April 2020
NCP Secretariat meeting inconclusive

  • Published on: April 29, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 29 April : The Secretariat meeting of the ruling Nepal Communist Party has concluded without  narrowing down the existing intra-party feud. The meeting has decided to sit for another round of talks on May 2.

    The three-hour-long meeting remained inconclusive as both the disputing sides of the party remained adamant to their respective stance. The meeting dwelt on  several agendas, including convening the meeting of the Standing Committee.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

