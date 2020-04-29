NCP Secretariat meeting inconclusive

Kathmandu, 29 April : The Secretariat meeting of the ruling Nepal Communist Party has concluded without narrowing down the existing intra-party feud. The meeting has decided to sit for another round of talks on May 2.

The three-hour-long meeting remained inconclusive as both the disputing sides of the party remained adamant to their respective stance. The meeting dwelt on several agendas, including convening the meeting of the Standing Committee.

People’s News Monitoring Service