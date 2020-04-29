Power tussle risks PM Oli’s fate

By Our Reporter

The two controversial ordinances that Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli introduced without consulting other party leaders and annulled within five days of their issuance due to pressure from his own party as well as all opposition parties and public are likely to culminate either in his ousting from power or division in the powerful ruling party, the Nepal Communist Party that enjoys nearly a two-thirds majority in the 275-member House of Representatives.

Due to his nature not to listen to others and take decisions on his own or at the suggestions of only his close aides had already angered the party leaders including another party chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal and senior leader Madhav Kumar Nepal. Leader Bamdev Gautam again fueled the conflict within the ruling party by showing his greed to reach the House of Representatives. Finally, when he agreed to become member of the Upper House, PM Oli took it as a conspiracy against him, because if Gautam was nominated in the Upper House, he had to given up Finance Minister Dr Yuba Raj Khatiwada as his term in the Upper House expired. This case has gradually widened the differences in the party.

At the meantime, the corruption committed in the purchase of medicines and kits made news headlines when the country was battling against coronavirus. Moreover, sons of Deputy Prime Minister Ishwar Pokhrel and PM’s chief political advisor Bishnu Rimal were dragged into the corruption case. But instead of taking action against those involved in the corruption, PM defended them, which eroded the popularity of the government among the masses.

Had the PM only changed the leadership of the Health Ministry, it could have prevented the erosion of his popularity. But the PM missed this chance. Further, the government sought clarification from Dr Sher Bahadur Pun of Teku hospital in the direct instruction of Bishnu Rimal, which further irked the people as well as ruling and opposition parties. Although the government did not take action against Dr Pun in the pressure of the media, it further spoiled the image of the government and the party.

When NCP leaders were not happy with the way the PM was functioning, the government all of a sudden recommended the President to issue two ordinances, which the President issued in a guerilla warfare style. One of the ordinances would pave way to breach the political party by showing support of 40 per cent either in the central committee or parliamentary party. Many NCP leaders thought the PM was going to breach the party, which PM denied. Next ordinance on Constitutional Council had a provision to hold the meeting of the council even in the absence of main opposition leader, which contradicted the norms of constitution.

After introducing the ordinances, PM tried his best to break the Samajwadi Party Nepal, but in vain. Instead, the ordinances made the unexpected unification between Samajwadi Party Nepal and Rastriya Janata Party. When the ordinances brought four opposition parties together, the PM was criticised for trying to breach other party. Moreover, NCP lawmakers Mahesh Basnet and Kisan Shrestha and former IGP Sarbendra Khanal were accused of kidnapping a lawmaker during lockdown.

These all activities of the government at a time when the country was under fear of COVID-19 were not expected by public.

Although the PM annulled the ordinances with a hope that it would pacify the dispute within the party, things have not progressed as was expected.

He further made the Supreme Court to issue an order with the help of which cases could be proceeded against Dahal and NC president Sher Bahadur Deuba.

Now the NCP leaders have exerted pressure on the PM to quit one of the post—PM or party chair. When PM Oli had lost majority in the central committee and with the withdrawal of the ordinances, he cannot breach the party.

The NCP leaders held rounds of meetings from Sunday. And the secretariat meeting was called for Wednesday evening to discuss the issues. Probably, the meeting would ask PM to resign, which he might reject and tried to show majority in the parliament.

Anyway, powerful government of NCP had become very unpopular within two years of its formation because of arrogant attitude of PM Oli and his aides.