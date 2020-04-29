The five-day drama of ordinance

By Our Reporter

Last week, the Nepali people all of a sudden enjoyed an unexpected drama staged by the government and the President. The government decided to issue two ordinances and recommended the President to issue them. Many ministers were unaware about the ordinances until the Cabinet meeting attended by them endorsed them. A few of the ministers thought Prime Minister KP Oli was preparing to break the party.

When the news of the endorsement of the ordinances by the Cabinet meeting reached another party chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal, he demanded secretariat meeting to prevent the issuance of the ordinances.

The secretariat meeting commenced as demanded by Dahal and the top leaders started arguing for and against the ordinances in Baluwatar. Dahal wanted to hold them, but President issued them when the discussion was in progress. The meeting became irrelevant and stopped.

PM KP Oli had tried to convince the NCP leaders that the ordinance was not to break NCP but other parties. No one knew which party he was breaking. But within 48 hours, two Madhes-based parties –Samajwadi Party Nepal and Rastriya Janata Party Nepal announced their merger. When the two parties were preparing to announce their merger, NCP lawmakers Mahesh Basnet and Kisan Shrestha with the help of former IGP Sarbendra Khanal was forcefully were bringing Samajwadi party lawmaker Surendra Yadav from Mahottrai amid lockdown. But before Yadav was brought to Kathmandu, the parties got united blocking the plan to break the party. Now Yadav started telling that he was abducted.

Two days later, another Cabinet meeting decided to withdraw them and recommended President Bidya Devi Bhandari for the same. She also annulled them as quickly as she had issued them. Of course, it was a childish drama, which has only put the government in trap.