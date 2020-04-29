  • Wednesday 29th April 2020
People's Review

The five-day drama of ordinance

  • Published on: April 29, 2020

    • By Our Reporter

    Last week, the Nepali people all of a sudden enjoyed an unexpected drama staged by the government and the President. The government decided to issue two ordinances and recommended the President to issue them. Many ministers were unaware about the ordinances until the Cabinet meeting attended by them endorsed them. A few of the ministers thought Prime Minister KP Oli was preparing to break the party.

    When the news of the endorsement of the ordinances by the Cabinet meeting reached another party chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal, he demanded secretariat meeting to prevent the issuance of the ordinances.

    The secretariat meeting commenced as demanded by Dahal and the top leaders started arguing for and against the ordinances in Baluwatar. Dahal wanted to hold them, but President issued them when the discussion was in progress. The meeting became irrelevant and stopped.

    PM KP Oli had tried to convince the NCP leaders that the ordinance was not to break NCP but other parties. No one knew which party he was breaking. But within 48 hours, two Madhes-based parties –Samajwadi Party Nepal and Rastriya Janata Party Nepal announced their merger. When the two parties were preparing to announce their merger, NCP lawmakers Mahesh Basnet and Kisan Shrestha with the help of former IGP Sarbendra Khanal  was forcefully were bringing Samajwadi party lawmaker Surendra Yadav from Mahottrai amid lockdown. But before Yadav was brought to Kathmandu, the parties got united blocking the plan to break the party. Now Yadav started telling that he was abducted.

    Two days later, another Cabinet meeting decided to withdraw them and recommended President Bidya Devi Bhandari for the same. She also annulled them as quickly as she had issued them. Of course, it was a childish drama, which has only put the government in trap.

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    NC leader Ram Chandra Poudel bags prestigious Japanese decoration
    NC leader Ram Chandra Poudel bags prestigious Japanese decoration
    Open border poses risk of COVID-19 transmission, crimes
    Open border poses risk of COVID-19 transmission, crimes
    Power tussle risks PM Oli’s fate
    Power tussle risks PM Oli’s fate
    The five-day drama of ordinance
    The five-day drama of ordinance
    RJP and Socialist party alliance, is it permanent?
    RJP and Socialist party alliance, is it permanent?
    Lawyers protest apex court’s decision
    Lawyers protest apex court’s decision
    Amnesty to those involved in heinous crime of conflict-era not acceptable: SC
    Amnesty to those involved in heinous crime of conflict-era not acceptable: SC
    Opposition parties up in arms against government
    Opposition parties up in arms against government
    Four more COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country
    Four more COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country
    Rescuing economy from corona virus pandemic
    Rescuing economy from corona virus pandemic

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology