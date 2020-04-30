Abduction complaint registered at NHRC

Kathmandu, 30 April : JantaSamajbadi Party lawmaker Surendra Yadav on Thursday registered a complaint at the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), demanding action against those involved in his ‘abduction’ earlier this month.In his complaint, lawmaker Yadav has sought action against the ruling Nepal Communist Party lawmakers Mahesh Basnet and Kisan Shrestha, and former Inspector General of Nepal Police, Sarbendra Khanal, for their involvement in kidnapping him from Janakpur.

People’s News Monitoring Service