Kathmandu, 30 April :Owner of Shankar Group and promoter of Jagadamba Steels and Cement Sulabh Agrawal has been arrested immediately after being released by the Kathmandu District Court on bail of Rs 2.50 million in the case of black-marketing thermal guns on Thursday. Acting promptly upon the directives of Department of Money Laundering Investigation, he was arested by its team immediately after release.

People’s News Monitoring Service