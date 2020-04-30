  • Thursday 30th April 2020
I will not resign: PM Oli

  • Published on: April 30, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 30 April: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has said that he is not going to resign from any of the posts – PM and party chairman.

    At the Secretariat meeting held Wednesday evening at PM’s residence in Baluatar, PM Oli said that he is not going to quit the posts amidst coronavirus pandemic in the country, said a highly placed source.

    So far, PM Oli said that he may think to quit the PM’s post after end of coronavirus pandemic. He said that the party should bring new face rather than repeating the same faces to the post of the PM. He remarked that Bamdev Gautam could be the next PM by bringing him to the parliament from by-election or by amending the constitution paving way for him to become the PM.

    Accordingly, PM Oli suggested accommodating Madhav Nepal as the third chairman in the party with the concept of three chairmen in the party.

    Along with PM Oli’s new proposal, the Secretariat meeting got a new twist. The next meeting scheduled for 2 March is expected to decide on PM Oli’s proposal.

    Promptly responding Oli’s remarks, vice chairman Gautam had remarked, “If so, without any delay, let the decision be endorsed from the Secretariat meeting!”.

    Earlier, addressing the meeting, another chairman Pushpakamal Dahal had demanded PM Oli to tender resignation as he was unable to run both the party and the government.

    Dahal expressed his dissatisfaction on treating him differently by Oli. Dahal had started his remarks from the issue of his chair. Oli’s chair is placed separately, whereas, Dahal’s chair is placed along with the chair of other Secretariat members.

