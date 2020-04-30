  • Thursday 30th April 2020
People's Review

KOICA provides medical items to four hospitals

  • Published on: April 30, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 30 April : Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) has donated six types of medical items to its four partner hospitals . Park Young-Sik, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Nepal handed over the safety gears to the respective chairpersons and medical Directors of Trishuli Hospital, Nuwakot, Nepal Korea Friendship Municipality Hospital (NKFMH), Bhaktapur, Tikapur Hospital, Kailali and Dhulikhel Hospital, Kavre.

    According to KOICA , it also provided USD13,000 to the local governments of Sunawal and Madhyabindu Municipality and 4 rural municipalities Susta, Pratappur, Phalinandan and Sarawal of Nawalpur and Nawalparasi districts as a relief fund to support 433 households of these area.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    No new corona virus patient detected in 24 hours
    No new corona virus patient detected in 24 hours
    Alleged blackmarkeeter Agrawal nabbed again on the charge of money laundering
    Alleged blackmarkeeter Agrawal nabbed again on the charge of money laundering
    Abduction complaint registered at NHRC
    Abduction complaint registered at NHRC
    Dispute in relief distribution, ward chair manhandled
    Dispute in relief distribution, ward chair manhandled
    Koirala appeals to all to rise above partisan interest
    Koirala appeals to all to rise above partisan interest
    KOICA provides medical items to four hospitals
    KOICA provides medical items to four hospitals
    NIC Asia introduces online service to purchase corona virus insurance scheme
    NIC Asia introduces online service to purchase corona virus insurance scheme
    Mahendra Agni Group to organize three-day online fitness programme
    Mahendra Agni Group to organize three-day online fitness programme
    MPIA hands over face masks to Nepali Army
    MPIA hands over face masks to Nepali Army
    Three teenagers murder their friend in Saptari
    Three teenagers murder their friend in Saptari

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology