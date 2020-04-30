KOICA provides medical items to four hospitals

Kathmandu, 30 April : Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) has donated six types of medical items to its four partner hospitals . Park Young-Sik, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Nepal handed over the safety gears to the respective chairpersons and medical Directors of Trishuli Hospital, Nuwakot, Nepal Korea Friendship Municipality Hospital (NKFMH), Bhaktapur, Tikapur Hospital, Kailali and Dhulikhel Hospital, Kavre.

According to KOICA , it also provided USD13,000 to the local governments of Sunawal and Madhyabindu Municipality and 4 rural municipalities Susta, Pratappur, Phalinandan and Sarawal of Nawalpur and Nawalparasi districts as a relief fund to support 433 households of these area.

