  • Thursday 30th April 2020
People's Review

Koirala appeals to all to rise above partisan interest

  • Published on: April 30, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 30 April 30 : General Secretary of the Nepali Congress Dr Shashank Koirala has appealed to all to involve in resolving people’s problems by rising above  partisan interest during this hour of COVID-19crisis.

    In a video message today, General Secretary Koirala said the problems facing by daily wage earners, and workers, people having low-income, pregnant women and chronic disease patients have made him worried.He said he, on behalf of the NC, and himself drew government’s attention time and again to rescue Nepalis stranded in border area and facing problem abroad. He thanked the health workers working at the frontline during the risk.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    No new corona virus patient detected in 24 hours
    No new corona virus patient detected in 24 hours
    Alleged blackmarkeeter Agrawal nabbed again on the charge of money laundering
    Alleged blackmarkeeter Agrawal nabbed again on the charge of money laundering
    Abduction complaint registered at NHRC
    Abduction complaint registered at NHRC
    Dispute in relief distribution, ward chair manhandled
    Dispute in relief distribution, ward chair manhandled
    Koirala appeals to all to rise above partisan interest
    Koirala appeals to all to rise above partisan interest
    KOICA provides medical items to four hospitals
    KOICA provides medical items to four hospitals
    NIC Asia introduces online service to purchase corona virus insurance scheme
    NIC Asia introduces online service to purchase corona virus insurance scheme
    Mahendra Agni Group to organize three-day online fitness programme
    Mahendra Agni Group to organize three-day online fitness programme
    MPIA hands over face masks to Nepali Army
    MPIA hands over face masks to Nepali Army
    Three teenagers murder their friend in Saptari
    Three teenagers murder their friend in Saptari

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology