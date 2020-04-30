Koirala appeals to all to rise above partisan interest

Kathmandu, 30 April 30 : General Secretary of the Nepali Congress Dr Shashank Koirala has appealed to all to involve in resolving people’s problems by rising above partisan interest during this hour of COVID-19crisis.

In a video message today, General Secretary Koirala said the problems facing by daily wage earners, and workers, people having low-income, pregnant women and chronic disease patients have made him worried.He said he, on behalf of the NC, and himself drew government’s attention time and again to rescue Nepalis stranded in border area and facing problem abroad. He thanked the health workers working at the frontline during the risk.

People’s News Monitoring Service