Mahendra Agni Group to organize three-day online fitness programme

Kathmandu, 30 April: Mahenra Agni Group is organizing online mental health campaign. Under this programme, the Group is organizing special three-day Holistic Transformation Coach by Prerana Shah for general public through the facebook of the Mahendra Nepal Agni Group. Interested individuals may participate on live dialogue programme from 1 March to 3 March from 4 to 5 pm on https://www.facebook.com/173956492688788/posts/2834710409946703/

The live event will provide important information related to the present lifestyle, Yoga, Pranayam, mental and physical health, among others.

Former Miss Nepal Shrinkhala Khatiwada is the Master of Ceremony of the programme.

Agni Group, while honouring all the manpower working at the frontline during the lockdown period, is continuously working for disseminating positive social message in the society.

People’s News Monitoring Service