MPIA hands over face masks to Nepali Army

Kathmandu, 30 April: Mobile Phone Importers Association (MPIA) has handed over 10,000 pieces of face masks to the Medical Services Directorate of the Nepali Army in order to reinforce the efforts being made by the country’s security and health agencies to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

President of MPIA Deepak Kumar Malhotra along with other officials of the association, handed over the materials to the Director General of Medical Services, Nepali Army amid a program held at the Army Headquarters, Bhadrakali, Kathmandu.

Malhotra also expressed that MPIA’s such contribution will help the security agencies to fight against the pandemic.

People’s News Monitoring Service