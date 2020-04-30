  • Thursday 30th April 2020
NIC Asia introduces online service to purchase corona virus insurance scheme

  • Published on: April 30, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 30 April: At a time when the country is locked down and all economic activities are stranded, the NIC Asia Bank, to minimize risk from the COVID-19 pandemic, has introduced online insurance scheme against COVID-19.

    Considering problem of the clients for their movement, the Bank has introduced digital portal from which, clients can purchase insurance scheme online by linking: https://covid19.nicasiabank.com/. The Bank’s clients can easily browse the site from their mobile and computer.

    The insurance schemes are categorized into two classes. The scheme worth one thousand rupees covers one hundred thousand rupees worth insurance, whereas, the scheme worth 500 rupees covers insurance worth 50 thousand rupees. For a family or an institution, the scheme costs 600 and 300 rupees each.

