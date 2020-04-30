No new corona virus patient detected in 24 hours

Kathmandu, 30 April: The Ministry of Health and Population today informed that no new corona virus cases have been detected in 24 hours.

Spokesman of the Health Ministry Dr. Bikash Devkota informed that a total of 12,011 samples have been tested through PCR Technology and 46,860 individuals have been tested through RDT.

Out of total 57 individuals detected corona virus positive cases, 16 have been discharged after recovering their health.

The health condition of remaining 41 patients is normal.

People’s News Monitoring Service