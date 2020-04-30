Oli offers premiership to Bamdev, proposes Nepal as third Chairman

Kathmandu, 30 April : Beleaguered by dissident groups in party’s Secretariat, Standing and Central Working Committee, Prime Minister Khadga Oli has offered premiership to Bamdev Gautam and inducting Madhav Kumar Nepal as the third Chairman to hammer out all indifference that has publicly transpired lately.

Oli, after the rival faction led by Nepal and other Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal demanded his resignation during the Secretariat meeting last night, proposed to elevate Nepal as party’s Chairman by amending its statute and Gautam as new Prime Minister as a fece saving tactic.

According to media reports, Oli having faced with increasingly hostile party leaders, attempted to avoid disgraceful departure from the executive post of the country and remain one of the Chairmen of the party.

People’s News Monitoring Service