Three teenagers murder their friend in Saptari

Kathmandu, 30 April : Three teenagers have been arrested from Hanumannagar Kankalini municipality-1 of Saptari district on the charge of murdering their friend. Suraj Shah Swarnakar,16, a resident of Bhardaha in the same ward.

According to Central Police News Section, Sujit Kumar Mukhiya, Krishna Kumar Mukhiya and Chandra Shekhar Mandal, all of the same locality, were arrested on the charge of murdering Swarnakar.

The three youths who have been arrested told police that they murdered their friend over a minor dispute under the influence of narcotics. The four were reportedly into drug abuse.