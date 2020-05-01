Army actively enforcing lockdown

Kathmandu, 1 May : As the number of lockdown violators rise in Siraha district, the Nepal Army personnel have taken the responsibility of enforcing it to ensure safety of the countrymen from contagion of corona virus.

The national army personnel are in the streets of Siraha Bazaar, the district headquarters and many other rural areas educating the locals the risk being faced worldwide and requesting them to remain indoors. “Security forces deployed from the Shergan Battalion based at Choharwa are doing commendable work to enforce lockdown, ” a local is quoted as saying in media.

People’s News Monitoring Service