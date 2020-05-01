  • Friday 1st May 2020
People's Review

Army actively enforcing lockdown

  • Published on: May 1, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 1 May : As the number of lockdown violators rise in Siraha district, the Nepal Army personnel have taken the responsibility of enforcing it to ensure safety of the countrymen from contagion of corona virus.

    The national army personnel are in the streets of Siraha Bazaar, the district headquarters and many other rural areas educating the locals the risk being faced worldwide and requesting them to remain indoors.  “Security forces deployed from the Shergan Battalion based at Choharwa are doing commendable work to enforce lockdown, ” a local is quoted as saying in media.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

     

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    FNJ seeks support for media houses
    FNJ seeks support for media houses
    Army actively enforcing lockdown
    Army actively enforcing lockdown
    Four innocent children killed in explosion
    Four innocent children killed in explosion
    “Resignation first”
    “Resignation first”
    No new corona virus patient detected in 24 hours
    No new corona virus patient detected in 24 hours
    Alleged blackmarkeeter Agrawal nabbed again on the charge of money laundering
    Alleged blackmarkeeter Agrawal nabbed again on the charge of money laundering
    Abduction complaint registered at NHRC
    Abduction complaint registered at NHRC
    Dispute in relief distribution, ward chair manhandled
    Dispute in relief distribution, ward chair manhandled
    Koirala appeals to all to rise above partisan interest
    Koirala appeals to all to rise above partisan interest
    KOICA provides medical items to four hospitals
    KOICA provides medical items to four hospitals

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology