  • Friday 1st May 2020
People's Review

FNJ seeks support for media houses

  • Published on: May 1, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 1 May: The Federation of Nepali Journalists today submitted an 11-point memorandum to Minister of Communications and Information Technology, seeking relief package for media sector which is reeling under severe financial crisis in the face of COVID-19 pandemic.

    The umbrella organisation of journalists has drawn the government’s attention towards the need to fulfil the 11-point charter of demands at a time when media fraternity is facing myriad challenges like never before, reports the Himalayan Times daily.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

