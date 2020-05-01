FNJ seeks support for media houses

Kathmandu, 1 May: The Federation of Nepali Journalists today submitted an 11-point memorandum to Minister of Communications and Information Technology, seeking relief package for media sector which is reeling under severe financial crisis in the face of COVID-19 pandemic.

The umbrella organisation of journalists has drawn the government’s attention towards the need to fulfil the 11-point charter of demands at a time when media fraternity is facing myriad challenges like never before, reports the Himalayan Times daily.

People’s News Monitoring Service