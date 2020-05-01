  • Friday 1st May 2020
People's Review

“Resignation first”

  • Published on: May 1, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 1 May: Nepal Communist Party (NCP)’s senior leader Madhav Kumar Nepal, discarding Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s offer for becoming the third chairman of the party, has demanded resignation of Oli from the posts of the PM and party chairman.

    Nepal, on 30 April, had held a meeting with PM Oli at Baluatar. At the meeting, Nepal had said that first of all Oli should tender resignation from both the posts, then later, the party will decide on who will become the PM and the chairman.

    PM Oli, however, has taken stance that he is not going to tender resignation amidst corona virus pandemic in the country.

    The front among party’s co-chairman Pushpakamal Dahal Prachanda, Nepal, JN Khanal and Bamdev Gautam, on the other hand, is trying their best to end the entire Oli group’s political future.

    Oli is the elected PM, whereas, the present NCP structures are not the elected bodies, rather the bodies are constituted through the nominated members. Thus, Oli faction is not compelled to obey the party decision, those in the Oli’s group are predicting.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Army actively enforcing lockdown
    Army actively enforcing lockdown
    Four innocent children killed in explosion
    Four innocent children killed in explosion
    “Resignation first”
    “Resignation first”
    No new corona virus patient detected in 24 hours
    No new corona virus patient detected in 24 hours
    Alleged blackmarkeeter Agrawal nabbed again on the charge of money laundering
    Alleged blackmarkeeter Agrawal nabbed again on the charge of money laundering
    Abduction complaint registered at NHRC
    Abduction complaint registered at NHRC
    Dispute in relief distribution, ward chair manhandled
    Dispute in relief distribution, ward chair manhandled
    Koirala appeals to all to rise above partisan interest
    Koirala appeals to all to rise above partisan interest
    KOICA provides medical items to four hospitals
    KOICA provides medical items to four hospitals
    NIC Asia introduces online service to purchase corona virus insurance scheme
    NIC Asia introduces online service to purchase corona virus insurance scheme

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology