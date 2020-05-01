“Resignation first”

Kathmandu, 1 May: Nepal Communist Party (NCP)’s senior leader Madhav Kumar Nepal, discarding Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s offer for becoming the third chairman of the party, has demanded resignation of Oli from the posts of the PM and party chairman.

Nepal, on 30 April, had held a meeting with PM Oli at Baluatar. At the meeting, Nepal had said that first of all Oli should tender resignation from both the posts, then later, the party will decide on who will become the PM and the chairman.

PM Oli, however, has taken stance that he is not going to tender resignation amidst corona virus pandemic in the country.

The front among party’s co-chairman Pushpakamal Dahal Prachanda, Nepal, JN Khanal and Bamdev Gautam, on the other hand, is trying their best to end the entire Oli group’s political future.

Oli is the elected PM, whereas, the present NCP structures are not the elected bodies, rather the bodies are constituted through the nominated members. Thus, Oli faction is not compelled to obey the party decision, those in the Oli’s group are predicting.

