  • Friday 1st May 2020
Two more persons identified infected with corona virus

  • Published on: May 1, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 1 May: Two more corona virus patient identified in Nepal reaching total number of infected patients to 59.

    A 25 year old youth in Rupandehi and 60 year old male in Banke have been identified with corona virus positive, according to the Health Ministry.

    According to reports, the youth in Rupandehi had entered Nepal from India on 17 April when the government had already sealed the Nepal-India borders by escaping the border security force and other monitoring agencies.

    Out of total 69 corona virus patients, 16 have already recovered their health and discharged from hospitals.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

