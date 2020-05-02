70 percent industries found flouting government decision

Kathmandu, 2 May : Seventy percent industries are found to have defied the government decision to fully pay workers of formal sectors for the month of Chaitra (mid March-April).

During a primary survey on the status of distribution of remuneration and operation of industries during lockdown by the Whole Trade Union Nepal (WHIN), only 30 percent industries were found giving the full payment of mid March-April to their workers. The survey covers 219 industries associated with General Federation of Nepalese Trade Unions (GFONT), in the five States with industrial density.

The study finding is that 87 workers in State-1, 58 percent in State-2, 68 percent in Bagmati State, 68 percent in Gandaki State and hundred percent workers in State-5 were not given payment on a regular basis.

People’s News Monitoring Service