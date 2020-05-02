  • Saturday 2nd May 2020
People's Review

70 percent industries found flouting government decision

  • Published on: May 2, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 2 May : Seventy percent industries are found to have defied the government decision to fully pay workers of formal sectors for the month of Chaitra (mid March-April).

    During a primary survey on the status of distribution of remuneration and operation of industries during lockdown by the Whole Trade Union Nepal (WHIN), only 30 percent industries were found giving the full payment of mid March-April to their workers. The survey covers 219 industries associated with General Federation of Nepalese Trade Unions (GFONT), in the five States with industrial density.

    The study finding is that 87 workers in State-1, 58 percent in State-2, 68 percent in Bagmati State, 68 percent in Gandaki State and hundred percent workers in State-5 were not given payment on a regular basis.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Four Int’l Rights Bodies welcome SC order on TJ laws
    Four Int’l Rights Bodies welcome SC order on TJ laws
    NAC aircraft flying to Australia, China and RoK
    NAC aircraft flying to Australia, China and RoK
    70 percent industries found flouting government decision
    70 percent industries found flouting government decision
    Former King, Queen extend thanks
    Former King, Queen extend thanks
    Germany donated 3000 PCR kits arrive Kathmandu
    Germany donated 3000 PCR kits arrive Kathmandu
    NCP secretariat meeting today
    NCP secretariat meeting today
    Leaders agree to discuss on Oli’s roadmap
    Leaders agree to discuss on Oli’s roadmap
    Dahal-Nepal allies for early convening of Standing Committee
    Dahal-Nepal allies for early convening of Standing Committee
    Feudal forces descend on non-performing Oli
    Feudal forces descend on non-performing Oli
    Labour rights activists demand for creating new jobs
    Labour rights activists demand for creating new jobs

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology