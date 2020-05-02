Bamdev becoming an MP, intra-party feud to subside

Kathmandu, 2 May : A meeting of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Secretariat has decided to elect the party’s Vice-chairman Bamdev Gautam to the House of Representatives at an appropriate time, thereby maintaining intra-party feud for the time being.

The meeting held at today decided to elevate Gautam to the post of lawmaker at an apt time. With this, the meeting has been able to reduce the growing intra-party disputes between the party establishment and the rival factions led by Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Madhav Kumar Nepal at this trying time of corona virus pandemic.

People’s News Monitoring Service