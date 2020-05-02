  • Saturday 2nd May 2020
People's Review

Chinese envoy for united NCP

  • Published on: May 2, 2020

    • At a time when senior leaders in the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) are in serious disputes, Chinese ambassador  Hou Yanqui held separate meetings with the senior leaders engaged in dispute.

    It is reported that she had recently called on Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli in Baluatar. On Friday, she called on NCP co-chairman Pushpakamal Dahal at his residence in Khumaltar and later the same day called on senior leader Madhav Kumar Nepal at his residence in Koteshwor.

    According to the Embassy spokesman, the meetings were related to the corona virus pandemic and cooperation between Nepal and China to overcome the pandemic.

    Nevertheless, a highly placed source claimed that the ambassador, during the meetings, along with talks on corona virus situation, is learnt to have given the message to forge unity among the leaders.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

     

