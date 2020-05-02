  • Saturday 2nd May 2020
Dahal-Nepal allies for early convening of Standing Committee

  Published on: May 2, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 2 May : Standing Committee members close to Madhav Kumar Nepal and Pushpa Kamal Dahal  have urged the leaders duo to stand firm on convening standing committee meeting at the earliest and finalize the date.

    According to media reports, Dahal-Nepal allies have asked them to  stick to their demand  that Oli step down first, and rest of the issues be discussed later. They have warned that if today’s Secretariat meeting fails to convene a standing committee meeting, 20 standing committee members will collect signatures of other members to press the leadership for the same.

