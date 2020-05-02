  • Saturday 2nd May 2020
People's Review

Former King, Queen extend thanks

  • Published on: May 2, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 2 May: Former King Gyanendra and Queen Komal have extended thanks to all their relatives, friends and well-wishers who had extended hearty greetings on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of their marriage, according to a press release issued by King’s Press Secretary Dr Phani Raj Pathak.

    The former Royal couple has remarked that according to the Hindu culture, marriage is considered as the best melioration where the two souls meet.

    To recall, the former Royal couple married on 1 May, 1970.

