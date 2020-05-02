Four Int’l Rights Bodies welcome SC order on TJ laws

Kathmandu,2 May 2 (RSS): Four international human rights watch organisations have termed the decision of the Supreme Court to reject a petition by the government asking that it reviews its 2015 ruling against amnesties for grave conflict-era crimes as an important step in securing truth, justice and reparations for the thousands of victims of the country’s decade-long conflict.

The Amnesty International, TRIAL International, the International Commission of Jurists (ICJ), and Human Rights Watch stated this in a joint statement issued from London, Geneva and New York have welcome the verdict.

“The armed conflict between Maoist and government forces ended in 2006, but victims of serious abuses by both sides are still awaiting justice, accountability and reparations. The four organizations called upon the government to revise the 2014 Transitional Justice Act and ensure its implementation in accordance with the Supreme Court’s judgments, so as to assure access to justice for the victims of conflict-era abuses,” the statement reads.

People’s News Monitoring Service