  • Saturday 2nd May 2020
People's Review

Four Int’l Rights Bodies welcome SC order on TJ laws

  • Published on: May 2, 2020

    • Kathmandu,2 May 2 (RSS): Four international human rights watch organisations have termed the decision of the Supreme Court to reject a petition by the government asking that it reviews its 2015 ruling against amnesties for grave conflict-era crimes as an important step in securing truth, justice and reparations for the thousands of victims of the country’s decade-long conflict.

    The Amnesty International, TRIAL International, the International Commission of Jurists (ICJ), and Human Rights Watch stated this in a joint statement issued from London, Geneva and New York have welcome the verdict.

    “The armed conflict between Maoist and government forces ended in 2006, but victims of serious abuses by both sides are still awaiting justice, accountability and reparations. The four organizations called upon the government to revise the 2014 Transitional Justice Act and ensure its implementation in accordance with the Supreme Court’s judgments, so as to assure access to justice for the victims of conflict-era abuses,” the statement reads.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Next

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Four Int’l Rights Bodies welcome SC order on TJ laws
    Four Int’l Rights Bodies welcome SC order on TJ laws
    NAC aircraft flying to Australia, China and RoK
    NAC aircraft flying to Australia, China and RoK
    70 percent industries found flouting government decision
    70 percent industries found flouting government decision
    Former King, Queen extend thanks
    Former King, Queen extend thanks
    Germany donated 3000 PCR kits arrive Kathmandu
    Germany donated 3000 PCR kits arrive Kathmandu
    NCP secretariat meeting today
    NCP secretariat meeting today
    Leaders agree to discuss on Oli’s roadmap
    Leaders agree to discuss on Oli’s roadmap
    Dahal-Nepal allies for early convening of Standing Committee
    Dahal-Nepal allies for early convening of Standing Committee
    Feudal forces descend on non-performing Oli
    Feudal forces descend on non-performing Oli
    Labour rights activists demand for creating new jobs
    Labour rights activists demand for creating new jobs

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology