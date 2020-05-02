Labour rights activists demand for creating new jobs

Kathmandu, 2 May : Labour rights activists haeve demanded that the government should come up with special programmes aimed at reviving the country’s labour sector, provide relief and ensure employment opportunities for workers as they remain adversely impacted by corona virus pandemic.

They have suggested to devise a plan of action and implement immediately in sectors like agriculture by self-employment schemes, modernization and commercialization of farming to create more jobs and lessen agro-based import.

People’s News Monitoring Service