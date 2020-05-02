  • Saturday 2nd May 2020
Leaders agree to discuss on Oli’s roadmap

  • Published on: May 2, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 2 May : The leaders of the ruling Nepal Communist Party have agreed to discuss the roadmap presented by party chair Khadga Oli at the Secretariat meeting  today.

    Oli, at the Secretariat meeting on Wednesday had attempted to garner support from Nepal-Dahal faction by offering Nepal the post of party chair and Bamdev Gautam the next Prime Minister.

    According to media reports, Madhav Kumar Nepal and Pushpa Kamal Dahal too have agreed to propose that Oli’s roadmap be discussed at the Standing Committee.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

