Leaders agree to discuss on Oli’s roadmap

Kathmandu, 2 May : The leaders of the ruling Nepal Communist Party have agreed to discuss the roadmap presented by party chair Khadga Oli at the Secretariat meeting today.

Oli, at the Secretariat meeting on Wednesday had attempted to garner support from Nepal-Dahal faction by offering Nepal the post of party chair and Bamdev Gautam the next Prime Minister.

According to media reports, Madhav Kumar Nepal and Pushpa Kamal Dahal too have agreed to propose that Oli’s roadmap be discussed at the Standing Committee.

People’s News Monitoring Service