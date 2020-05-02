  • Saturday 2nd May 2020
NAC aircraft flying to Australia, China and RoK

  • Published on: May 2, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 2 May : The national flag carrier Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) has continued chartered and cargo flights to the international destinations during the nationwide lockdown against the coronavirus.

    The NAC has so far made its chartered flights to India, Bangladesh, Japan and Australia and four cargo flights to Guangzhou, China since the lockdown that came into force on March 24.

    According to NAC, he NAC on May 6 will be making one more chartered flight to Sydney in Australia. Prior to this, on April 1, it had made the 13-hour chartered flight to Brisbane of Australia via Malaysia thorough its wide-body. The flight was termed to be a historic one by the NAC because it was its ever longest flight.

