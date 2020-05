Kathmandu, 2 May : A meeting of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Secretariat has decided to hold the party’s Standing Committee meeting on May 7 as demanded by a majority of the Standing Committee members. The party’s Secretariat meeting to be held on May 6 will set the agenda for the next day’s Standing Committee meeting,according to NCP Spokesperson Narayan Kaji Shrestha.

