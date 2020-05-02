NCP secretariat meeting today

Kathmandu, 2 May: The Nepal Communist Party (NCP)’s party secretariat meeting is going to be held at Baluatar this evening.

Earlier to the meeting, both the sides pro-Oli group and anti-Oli group – are busy in holding meetings to influence the meeting.

Anti-Oli alliance among Pushpakamal Dahal, Madhav Nepal, JN Khanal have demanded resignation of Oli from both the positions – PM and party chairman. However, Madhav Nepal is taking stance on one person one position. On the other hand, Oli has said that he is not going to quit from both the positions.

Until now, there has not been seen a meeting point between the two factions.

People’s News Monitoring Service