Kathmandu, 2 May : Politically beleaguered in his own party Khadga Oli has publicly accused media of using COVID-19 pandemic to promote instability.

Oli, issuing a message on the occasion of May Day, accused both traditional and social media of disseminating news and opinions that threaten stability and development. He called on his party cadres to counter the media that has posed serious threat to freedom of speech and expression guaranteed by the constitution.

People’s News Monitoring Service