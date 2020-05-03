  • Sunday 3rd May 2020
People's Review

70 fraudulent firms fined Rs 7 million

  • Published on: May 3, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 3 May : The Department of Commerce, Supplies and Consumer Protection Management has collect Rs 7 million in fines from firms found cheating customers during lockdown.

    Some 70 deceptive traders were fined for hiking prices on surgical masks, medicines, food and meat items, petrol, fruit and fish, among others. According to the department, in course of conducting market inspection, out 245 firms 70 such outlets were found engaged in underhand activities.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    73 Nepalis succumb to coronavirus globally
    73 Nepalis succumb to coronavirus globally
    70 fraudulent firms fined Rs 7 million
    70 fraudulent firms fined Rs 7 million
    Toxic hooch kills 11 in Mahottari
    Toxic hooch kills 11 in Mahottari
    Ceasefire in NCP
    Ceasefire in NCP
    Bamdev becoming MP, intra-party feud to subside
    Bamdev becoming MP, intra-party feud to subside
    NCP fixes date for Standing Committee meet
    NCP fixes date for Standing Committee meet
    Four Int’l Rights Bodies welcome SC order on TJ laws
    Four Int’l Rights Bodies welcome SC order on TJ laws
    NAC aircraft flying to Australia, China and RoK
    NAC aircraft flying to Australia, China and RoK
    70 percent industries found flouting government decision
    70 percent industries found flouting government decision
    Former King, Queen extend thanks
    Former King, Queen extend thanks

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology