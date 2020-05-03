70 fraudulent firms fined Rs 7 million

Kathmandu, 3 May : The Department of Commerce, Supplies and Consumer Protection Management has collect Rs 7 million in fines from firms found cheating customers during lockdown.

Some 70 deceptive traders were fined for hiking prices on surgical masks, medicines, food and meat items, petrol, fruit and fish, among others. According to the department, in course of conducting market inspection, out 245 firms 70 such outlets were found engaged in underhand activities.

