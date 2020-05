Kathmandu,3 May: Seventy-three Nepalis residing in various parts of the world have succumbed to corona virus so far. According to Non-Resident Nepalis Association (NRNA), five thousand three hundred six others are suffering form its contagion.

Forty-nine Nepalis died in the United Kingdom, 15 in the United States, five in the United Arab Emirates, one each in Ireland, Japan, Turkey and the Netharlands.

People’s News Monitoring Service