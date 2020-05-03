Ceasefire in NCP

Kathmandu, 3 May: A dramatic turn took place in the Nepal Communist Party’s internal dispute after Chinese envoy became active, reports Naya Patrika daily.

The secretariat meeting of the ruling party was considered as the meeting was supposed to decide on PM and party chairman KP Sharma Oli’s political future.

Madhav Nepal, senior leader of the ruling party was prepared to demand resignation of Oli from both the posts.

He had shown flexibility saying that at least PM Oli should step-down from one post under the concept of one person one post.

Nepal was surprised when he saw dramatic change in the meeting.

Party’s another chairman Pushpakaal Dahal Prachanda and vice chairman Bamdev Gautam had already changed the tone.

According to Naya Patrika daily, the Chinese ambassador had played vital role in ending the ongoing dispute.

China had played important role in unification of the then two parties UML and Maoist Center, the daily has reported.

