  • Sunday 3rd May 2020
People's Review

Hubby and brother-in-law arrested for attempt to rape

  • Published on: May 3, 2020

    • Kathmandu,3 May : A boy and his elder brother of Gaurganga municipality  of Kailali district have been arrested on the charge of attempt to rape the boy’s wife. The 16-year-old girl filed a complaint of attempt to rape against her 17-year-old husband and 23-year-old brother-in-law.

    Meanwhile, the chair of a community forest users committee in ward no. 11 of the municipality was arrested for allegedly taking bribe to settle the case with police. Birkha Dhami, the committee chair was arrested by CIAA office in Kanchanpur.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

     

