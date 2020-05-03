  • Sunday 3rd May 2020
People's Review

Nepalgunj records 15 coronavirus patients in a single day

  • Published on: May 3, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 3 May : A new case of coronavirus-transmission has been registered in Birgunj while fifteen people have been found to be infected in Nepalgunj alone.

    Another six people tested positive for the novel coronavirus according to the Ministry of Health and Population .With the additional six cases, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country has jumped to 75. Earlier this afternoon, nine persons from the Nepalgunj tested positive for the deadly virus.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Next

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Nepalgunj records 15 coronavirus patients in a single day
    Nepalgunj records 15 coronavirus patients in a single day
    GCF and FAO to provide 39.3 million USD to Nepal
    GCF and FAO to provide 39.3 million USD to Nepal
    Nine new coronavirus cases identified in Nepalgunj today
    Nine new coronavirus cases identified in Nepalgunj today
    One more identified with coronavirus positive in Birgunj
    One more identified with coronavirus positive in Birgunj
    Budget session of Parliament to start on May 8
    Budget session of Parliament to start on May 8
    Hubby and brother-in-law arrested for attempt to rape
    Hubby and brother-in-law arrested for attempt to rape
    73 Nepalis succumb to coronavirus globally
    73 Nepalis succumb to coronavirus globally
    70 fraudulent firms fined Rs 7 million
    70 fraudulent firms fined Rs 7 million
    Toxic hooch kills 11 in Mahottari
    Toxic hooch kills 11 in Mahottari
    Ceasefire in NCP
    Ceasefire in NCP

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology