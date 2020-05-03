Nepalgunj records 15 coronavirus patients in a single day

Kathmandu, 3 May : A new case of coronavirus-transmission has been registered in Birgunj while fifteen people have been found to be infected in Nepalgunj alone.

Another six people tested positive for the novel coronavirus according to the Ministry of Health and Population .With the additional six cases, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country has jumped to 75. Earlier this afternoon, nine persons from the Nepalgunj tested positive for the deadly virus.

People’s News Monitoring Service