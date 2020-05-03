Nine new coronavirus cases identified in Nepalgunj today

Kathmandu, 3 May: Nine new coronavirus cases have been identified in Nepalgunj today, confirmed the Health Ministry.

Along with identification of nine cases in Nepalgunj and one in Birgunj, Parsha today, total number of coronavirus infected people has reached 69 in the country.

Health Ministry’s spokesman Dr Bikash Devkota informed it at a press brief today.

Five male and 4 female from seven to 58 age group in Nepalgunj are infected with coronavirus, he informed.

He also informed that a total of 13 thousand four hundred 14 persons’ sample test has been conducted through PCR and 49 thousand six hundred 88 persons’ sample test has been conducted through RDT.

People’s News Monitoring Service