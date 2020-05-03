  • Sunday 3rd May 2020
People's Review

One more identified with coronavirus positive in Birgunj

  • Published on: May 3, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 3 May: One 36-year male is identified with coronavirus positive in Chhapkaya, Birgunj today. Along with the new case, total coronavirus infected number has reached 60 in Nepal.

    The infected person is the member of the relief distributing committee in Ward No 3, in Birgunj who had worked together with the Municipality staffers infected with coronavirus positive. His throat swab sample was tested after contract tracing following the two municipality staffers were found positive with coronavirus.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

