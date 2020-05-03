Toxic hooch kills 11 in Mahottari

Kathmandu, 3 May : As many as 11 persons have died reportedly from consuming toxic alcohol in Mahottari district. According to local police, the deceased are from poor families of Meghnath Gorhanna settlement of Bhangaha Municipality and Ahiman village of Bardibas Municipality. Initial investigation shows that the deceased had excessively consumed locally brewed alcohol. Detailed investigation into the incident is underway and police have collected the sample of the locally brewed alcohol from the settlements for laboratory tests.

People’s News Monitoring Service