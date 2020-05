Kathmandu, 4 May : The District Government Attorney Office, Kathmandu has finally registered the abduction case against former Nepal Police IGP Sarbendra Khanal, and CPN lawmakers Mahesh Basnet and Kisan Shrestha.Socialist Party Nepal lawmaker Surendra Yadav registered the complaint with the office today, according to Janata Samajwadi Party.

People’s News Monitoring Service