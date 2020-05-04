  • Monday 4th May 2020
People's Review

Government planning to extend lockdown period for another two weeks

  • Published on: May 4, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 4 May:  The government is planning to extend lockdown period till 23 May saying that Nepal is under high risk of spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

    The cabinet meeting held on Sunday discussed on the latest situation of the pandemic in the country and India has reached to the conclusion for extending lockdown period for another two weeks.

    India has extended lockdown period for two weeks and Nepal, sharing open borders with India, may face vulnerable situation if not extended the lockdown period, the cabinet meeting discussed, reports Nagarik daily.

    From sudden rise on the number of the number of coronavirus infected people in Nepalgunj, the government has become alert, the daily has stated.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Government to lift some lockdown restrictions in the Valley
    Government to lift some lockdown restrictions in the Valley
    Government planning to extend lockdown period for another two weeks
    Government planning to extend lockdown period for another two weeks
    Masking a morbid masquerade
    Masking a morbid masquerade
    Nepalgunj records 15 coronavirus patients in a single day
    Nepalgunj records 15 coronavirus patients in a single day
    GCF and FAO to provide 39.3 million USD to Nepal
    GCF and FAO to provide 39.3 million USD to Nepal
    Nine new coronavirus cases identified in Nepalgunj today
    Nine new coronavirus cases identified in Nepalgunj today
    One more identified with coronavirus positive in Birgunj
    One more identified with coronavirus positive in Birgunj
    Budget session of Parliament to start on May 8
    Budget session of Parliament to start on May 8
    Hubby and brother-in-law arrested for attempt to rape
    Hubby and brother-in-law arrested for attempt to rape
    73 Nepalis succumb to coronavirus globally
    73 Nepalis succumb to coronavirus globally

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology