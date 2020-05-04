Government planning to extend lockdown period for another two weeks

Kathmandu, 4 May: The government is planning to extend lockdown period till 23 May saying that Nepal is under high risk of spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The cabinet meeting held on Sunday discussed on the latest situation of the pandemic in the country and India has reached to the conclusion for extending lockdown period for another two weeks.

India has extended lockdown period for two weeks and Nepal, sharing open borders with India, may face vulnerable situation if not extended the lockdown period, the cabinet meeting discussed, reports Nagarik daily.

From sudden rise on the number of the number of coronavirus infected people in Nepalgunj, the government has become alert, the daily has stated.

People’s News Monitoring Service