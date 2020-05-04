Government to lift some lockdown restrictions in the Valley

Kathmandu, 4 May: The government is planning to lift some lockdown restrictions in the Kathmandu Valley, reports Desh Sansar online portal.

The lockdown period is going to be expired on 7 May and specially in the Valley, the government is thinking to lift some restrictions from 8 May.

The government is going to restrict on arrival of people in the Valley from other districts.

The government has decided to classify districts into three zones – green, yellow and red, according to the highly placed source in the Home Ministry.

Restriction will continue on operating hotels, restaurants, clubs, educational institutions and public transportations, however, restriction on operation of the government offices, industries, private companies, private vehicles will be lifted, the news portal has reported.

People’s News Monitoring Service