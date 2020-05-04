  • Monday 4th May 2020
Nepal-led faction to raise ‘one person, one post’ issue

    • Kathmandu, 4 May : Though the Secretariat  members of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) agreed to self-criticism and publicly promised to take the party further unitedly at a Secretariat meeting on Saturday, the dissident faction led-by Madhav Kumar Nepal has announced that it will raise the issue of ‘one person, one post’ at the Standing Committee meet slated for May 7.

    A meeting of Nepal-led faction held on Sunday decided to stick strongly to its bottom line that Oli must quit one post :Party Chair or Prime Minister, reports Rajdhani daily.

