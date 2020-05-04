Nepal Life Insurance assists helpless and needy

Kathmandu, 4 May: Nepal Life Insurance Company Limited has provided assistance worth Rs 847 thousand 500, foodstuff and essentials commodities to the helpless women, elderly people and children in all the seven States of the country.

Nepal Life provided this assistance to the underprivileged people on the occasion of its 20th anniversary on behalf of the staffers.

The employees provided the support under the leadership of the Company’s regional chiefs of the State concerned, the Company stated in a press release on Sunday.

Before this, the Company had contributed Rs 10 million to the Coronavirus Prevention, Control and Treatment Fund set up the government, according to Meghendra Prakash Giri, Head, Communications and Branding Department of the Company

People’s News monitoring Service