  • Monday 4th May 2020
People's Review

Nepal Life Insurance assists helpless and needy

  • Published on: May 4, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 4 May: Nepal Life Insurance Company Limited has provided assistance worth Rs 847 thousand 500, foodstuff and essentials commodities to the helpless women, elderly people and children in all the seven States of the country.
    Nepal Life provided this assistance to the underprivileged people on the occasion of its 20th anniversary on behalf of the staffers.
    The employees provided the support under the leadership of the Company’s regional chiefs of the State concerned, the Company stated in a press release on Sunday.
    Before this, the Company had contributed Rs 10 million to the Coronavirus Prevention, Control and Treatment Fund set up the government, according to Meghendra Prakash Giri, Head, Communications and Branding Department of the Company

    People’s News monitoring Service   

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Police turn tougher, tightens vehicles entry into the Valley
    Police turn tougher, tightens vehicles entry into the Valley
    Nepal Life Insurance assists helpless and needy
    Nepal Life Insurance assists helpless and needy
    Nepali Congress demands to augment testing
    Nepali Congress demands to augment testing
    District Government Attorney Office registers abduction case
    District Government Attorney Office registers abduction case
    Why national defense university is important in Nepal?
    Why national defense university is important in Nepal?
    Significance of online classes
    Significance of online classes
    Nepal-led faction to raise ‘one person, one post’ issue
    Nepal-led faction to raise ‘one person, one post’ issue
    Government to lift some lockdown restrictions in the Valley
    Government to lift some lockdown restrictions in the Valley
    Government planning to extend lockdown period for another two weeks
    Government planning to extend lockdown period for another two weeks
    Masking a morbid masquerade
    Masking a morbid masquerade

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology