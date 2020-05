Kathmandu, 4 May : Following the contagion of corona virus in 15 persons, the Nepali Congress has demanded that the government increase COVID-19 testing in Nepalgunj of Banke district.

According to a press release issued by the party, Nepali Congress Chief Whip Bal Krishna Khand during a telephone conversation urged Health Minister Bhanu Bhakta Dhakal to increase tracing and testing of COVID-19 in the infected areas.

People’s News Monitoring Service