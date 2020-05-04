  • Monday 4th May 2020
People's Review

Police turn tougher, tightens vehicles entry into the Valley

  • Published on: May 4, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 4 May : After Prime Minister’s direction to strictly impose the lockdown, Nepal Police has further tighten the entry of vehicles in Kathmandu Valley. Ministry of Home Affairs directed Nepal Police even to strictly check the pass issued by District Administration Office before allowing them to entry.In recent days, there was a growing report regarding the misuse of vehicle passes issued by Chief District Officer.

    Following the decision of the Council of Ministers to extend the lockdown for 10 more days, the police have been enforcing lockdown more strictly as the number of people flouting the stay-at-home order has increased.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

