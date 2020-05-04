Significance of online classes

By Manoj Kumar Karna

Tribhuvan University (TU) has passed The TU’s Online Class Directory 2020 through its executive council on 25 April 2020. The directory has three rules in which the first rule has further six, the second thirteen and the last only two rules/directions.

The TU has adopted new teaching process from existing conventional classroom teaching to experiment, field visit and online class and so on as per the demand of time. TU has the long-distance course programme since long which needs the “online class”, it has relation with many national and international universities which have the facilities of the “online classes” and it has already been witnessed during the 25 April, 2015 earthquake but the online class directory has been introduced only during the corona virus pandemic. It shows poor preparation of the TU mechanism for teaching excellence. It has raised the question on capability of the authorities who ignored such essential thing in the past.

The TU’s Online Class Directory 2020 is in the “preparatory phase” of the entities like institute, faculty, department, campus and schools from top to bottom. This point mentions briefly alternative electricity, the equipment such as laptops, computers, qualitative internet (1.1), provision of the support pool of one-to-two experts in every department (1.2), one week time for calculation about the percentage of students having access to the internet facility (1.3) and the initial training for the teaching human resources (1.4 and 1.5).

The second directive point, “Phase of Online Class Conduction”, includes briefly the counting “date” of such online classes in the curriculum from last 23 March, 2020 (2.1), provision of the student Class Representative (CR) who will assist the teacher (2.2), the teacher’s preparation of online class, giving previous information to the student and hosting the class (2.3 and 2.4), while the online teaching platform will be Zoom, Google Class, MS Team, the Word, Excel Sheet, Google Drive will be for homework of the students (2.5 and 2.11), the provision of the student’s attendance to be kept by the online class centre (2.6), the provision of extra payment to those teaching and non-teaching staffers (2.8 and 2.9), sending the teaching record to own entity chief by the professor (2.10) and so on.

The third and the last directive is “code of conduct and the penalty”. The code of conduct consists further eight points in 3.1 and the penalty only one point in 3.2. The TU’s Online Class Directory 2020 has co-ordination with all code of conducts which are previously mentioned in the TU Organization and Rule of Academic Administration 2050 BS and The Rule for TU’s Teacher and Staffers 2050 BS (3.1). This point further mentions that all the teachers and students have to participate (3.1.a), students have to use civilized and the respectable words to the teachers (3.1.b), there should be interactive teaching (3.1.c), the copyright will be reserved to the related teacher and the related entity which does not imagine any type of plagiarism (3.1.d), no posting of the teaching material in the social media and the right of secrecy of personal matter (3.1.e), that no one shall offence any cyber rule (3.1.f), uniform of the teachers and students during online class (3.1.g) and except the guest lecture, no any full timer teacher will take online class in the private sector (3.1.h). The last point 3.2 mentions the punishment as per the severity of the mistake done by teachers, staffers and students.

In own teaching experience some good facilities in the formal rules of the TU like class representative (CR) from the student side but this does not mean that only the representative will appear on the online class and the rest will be absent depending on that CR, that is, the misuse of this provision by any lazy either side must be avoided. Likewise, TU is dealing with Nepal Telecom for qualitative internet for teaching-learning process only so its personal use and such immoral activities must be controlled by an electronic monitoring device. The issue of plagiarism and downloading the material of further semester must be taken very seriously and avoided. The entire full timer teacher must be given chance to participate in the training of operating the online technical class at campus level.

It is very important to note every minute details as the directory forming body (the executive council), goodwill of the government and university and the mere preparedness of the central departments are not enough to make a plan complete success. TU has sixty-one constituent campuses and hundreds of affiliated colleges all over the country. At least all the departments of the campuses of all running subjects must accept the challenge of online classes with full preparation. There are many department chiefs, who are puzzled with new thing like how to begin, whom to contact, what the administration help to resume online class, how to notify the student in the lockdown due to corona virus and so on. While this online directory has the main target of lockdown time class, their laughable and satirical answer is “nothing can be done before uplifting of the lockdown”! It is obvious that this Online Directory of TU has first aim to resume the masters’ classes and those classes are mostly the semester classes where all students must remain in contact of the entire teachers and the department authorities. How does any department chief say “where are the students and how will they come in contact is very difficult”! It shows that such claiming department was never serious to the semester’s norms in the class before lockdown. Not to forget, more than average of the teachers and students are dishonest and unethical in their duty and they pass any semester securing good level without works done! It is noticeable that many campuses have already started online classes. It shows that the department chiefs must have a will power and coordinating capacity with campus administration. Amid such confusion, even some particular teachers are willing to operate the online class but who will implement the directory among teacher and students first. Particular individual’s class without attesting as course period by the central department will be worthless.

It is, of course, very good way of teaching the students online where the students will be compelled to use civilized words to teacher and will be regular in class. If the online class material and the student’s performance are being monitored by the authority, it will be far better in the future to control the class disturbance by the disruptive behaviour of some students in the name of student politics. It is highly advisable to implement the online class at bachelor’s level also to maintain the discipline in the TU classes and to make students more serious at study. After all, the TU authorities are very late to bring this online directory but it is good for all.

(The writer is the lecturer in the Patan Multiple Campus, Patandhoka, TU.)