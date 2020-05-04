Why national defense university is important in Nepal?

By Manish Jung Pulami

Recently, the government has decided to form a committee to establish and develop a national defense university. The committee will work on drafting curriculum, setting up of colleges, research centers and academic departments, according to the international standards related to defense. The university aims at developing strategies and researches on national security, defense, and military affairs, and national, regional and international affairs. But many people are sceptical about the establishment of the university in Nepal.

The national defense is related to the importance of the preservation and continuation of the democratic state of law, sovereignty, national interests, and also encompasses the traditional and non-traditional security issues. National defense policies are the policies and decisions by the government regarding the strategic goals and commitment of the national armed forces. National defense and the regulating policy are related to the military scope of national security, combat readiness, and military organizations.

The Nepal Army has stated the primary purpose of the establishment of the university to produce manpower in national security and defense matters. Regarding the changing nature of global and regional defense and security, a sound formula for formulating a vibrant defense policy to counter the changing security aspects can be met through production of qualified manpower through establishment of the university. The growing nature of the geopolitical implications, increasing interconnectedness between national interests and security, cyber security threats, and transnational organized crimes, the duty to protect the state and the citizen has increasedthe inevitable duty of the armed forces more than ever. Thus, the institution is required to produce manpower capable to formulate national defense policies and plans regarding the national defense and security.

Many security strategists have eloquently summarized the preparedness required for the threats to come, a defense strategy, by a state for any nature of threat at any time. Hence, national defense policy is required to safeguarded state and state’s independence, sovereignty and freedom. The policy is the relationship between defense objectives as ends and armed forces as means. And the university can provide the nation with the means and ends of the state’s defense. The university will act as an institution for analysis of the security environment, both inside and outside the country and will determine the operational tempo of the Nepal Army to conduct the defense-related activities. The university will also act as a primary advisor to the government about strategic posture of security and defense-related issues.

Furthermore, Nepal Army officials have claimed that such an academic institution will help national defense force to expand military and civilian diplomacy by attracting foreigners at the university. Nepal has been sending its military and security officials in neighboring countries and overseas for courses related to national security, defense, military cooperation and diplomacy as well as other evolving foreign policy and security issues. Hence, Nepal Army through the university could create a platform for enhanced military cooperation in various sectors of sharing knowledge, skills and technologies, and further help in the pursuit of the national interests through the peaceful employment of defense resources and capabilities. Other than promoting research-oriented national defense policy, university in the country aims at propagating research in defense management and promotion of science and technology in the defense sector.

In conclusion, the establishment of the university in Nepal is not related to further mushrooming of the universities in the country, it is related to core of the national security and defense. It is important for independence, territorial integrity and independence of Nepal. So the steps taken by the government to establish the university is a farsighted and a reasonable decision for the benefit of Nepal and Nepalese people.

(The writer is the student of international relations and diplomacy)