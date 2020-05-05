  • Tuesday 5th May 2020
APF proposes to increase its BOPs to 500

  • Published on: May 5, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 5 May : The Armed Police Force (APF) Nepal has proposed to increase the number of its border outposts (BOPs) to 500. It has 121 permanent BOPs at the border at present.

    The APF has proposed this in a draft it has prepared in that connection following Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa’s directives. The Ministry is preparing to increase the BOPs at the border to tighten security in view of the increasing risk of COVID-19.India has 530 BOPs along the border and APF wanted to set up more border outposts in that proportion.

