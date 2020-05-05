BABBLES

Labourers without wage on Labour’s Day

This year, labourers were with empty pockets on Labours’ Day on 1 May. They were unable to celebrate the event with their hungry stomach in the country where communists are in the government. The fact is that the country is locked down and the industries have remained closed and industrialists are saying that they are unable to pay labourers’ wage without work. Laboures feel that the Labour Minister is not responding to the voice of labourers, rather, he is working in the interests of the industrialists.

Recalling Handigaun festival

Handigaun festival is an odd festival as altered umbrella is being displayed in the festival. At a time, when the country is passing through a lockdown for more than a month, the Nepal Communist Party leaders were busy in toppling down each other.

Although NCP is a ruling party with nearly two thirds majority in the parliament, the party is captured by ultimately four persons – KP Oli, Madhav Nepal, JN Khanal and Bamdev Gautam. They rule the country turn by turn. We have already seen the rule of Oli, Nepal, Khanal and Dahal as the PM. Gautam has already enjoyed the post of the DPM and he is interested to become the PM. When Oli rejected to manage Dahal, Gautam, Khanal and Nepal, he faced a serious crisis, that too, during the time when the entire country is fighting against corona virus pandemic.

When Oli became ready to share power with other members in the syndicate, within seconds the great war was ended.

Sad to state about those second and third generation leaders in the party, who claim their long struggling for a cause, are just bag carriers of these five leaders!