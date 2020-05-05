  • Tuesday 5th May 2020
People's Review

COVID-19 infection cases reach 82 with seven new cases in Banke

  • Published on: May 5, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 5 May : Coronavirus infection has been confirmed in seven more people in Banke today, taking the total number of infected people to 82 in the country. According to  Ministry of Health and Population, coronavirus infection was found in four women and three men at Nepalgunj Sub-metropolitan City in course of carrying out tests at the Nepalgunj-based Bheri Hospital today.

    With seven new cases the number of infected people in Banke district has climbed to 23. Before this, coronavirus infection was found in 16 people in the district. The health condition of the infected persons is normal.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Is a shift in India’s China policy on the cards?
    Is a shift in India’s China policy on the cards?
    One more Nepali succumbs to coronavirus in Britain
    One more Nepali succumbs to coronavirus in Britain
    Police open blank fire to disperse crowd at border with India
    Police open blank fire to disperse crowd at border with India
    Teacher arrested for manhandling woman
    Teacher arrested for manhandling woman
    COVID-19 infection cases reach 82 with seven new cases in Banke
    COVID-19 infection cases reach 82 with seven new cases in Banke
    APF proposes to increase its BOPs to 500
    APF proposes to increase its BOPs to 500
    DTC suggests government to establish project bank
    DTC suggests government to establish project bank
    NHRC : Ensure emergency health services to all
    NHRC : Ensure emergency health services to all
    Somber economic recession in the offing?
    Somber economic recession in the offing?
    Entire NCP drama was just for power sharing
    Entire NCP drama was just for power sharing

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology