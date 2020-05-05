COVID-19 infection cases reach 82 with seven new cases in Banke

Kathmandu, 5 May : Coronavirus infection has been confirmed in seven more people in Banke today, taking the total number of infected people to 82 in the country. According to Ministry of Health and Population, coronavirus infection was found in four women and three men at Nepalgunj Sub-metropolitan City in course of carrying out tests at the Nepalgunj-based Bheri Hospital today.

With seven new cases the number of infected people in Banke district has climbed to 23. Before this, coronavirus infection was found in 16 people in the district. The health condition of the infected persons is normal.

People’s News Monitoring Service